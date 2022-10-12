Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 4,055 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,812,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,591,938,000 after purchasing an additional 212,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $112.83 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average is $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

