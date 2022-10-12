Marion Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $112.83 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.