Leisure Capital Management Purchases 11,418 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

