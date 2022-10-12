Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA stock opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $112.83 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

