GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in GSK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 35,042 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in GSK by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,818 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,581,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

