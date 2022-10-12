HMS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,533 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

