Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $51 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.12 and a 200-day moving average of $513.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $467.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.