Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $97,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

