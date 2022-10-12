Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 139,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $7,972,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.