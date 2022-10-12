Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Reduced by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

