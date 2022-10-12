John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 3,401 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 5.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.