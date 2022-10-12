Versor Investments LP Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

