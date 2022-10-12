NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 18.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $288.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $112.83 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.61.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

