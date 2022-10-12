Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.80.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

