ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $577.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.13. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

ARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

