Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.26 and last traded at $128.37. 3,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 257,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $6.56. The company had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 376.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 218.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $93,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also

