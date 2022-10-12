GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 24th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

