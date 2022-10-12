GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 24th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.84.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
