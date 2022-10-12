Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

