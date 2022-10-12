Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 361.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $255.80 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 178.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

