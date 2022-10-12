IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $28.38

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $29.03. IES shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IES in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get IES alerts:

IES Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $586.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at IES

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.89%.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 9.6% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 37.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Stories

