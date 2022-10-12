StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 103,385 Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 103,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sharecare Price Performance
Shares of SHCR opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $680.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $8.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
