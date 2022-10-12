ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.02

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMOS shares. TheStreet cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $232.84 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

