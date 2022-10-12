10,113 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 51.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

