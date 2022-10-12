21,146 Shares in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,244 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 221,853 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 60.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 256,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 96,136 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 245,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.4% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 199,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

