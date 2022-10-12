PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 353,250 shares.The stock last traded at $23.41 and had previously closed at $23.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,370,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,746 shares of company stock valued at $438,755. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. CWM LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

