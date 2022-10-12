Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 384,850 shares.The stock last traded at $100.27 and had previously closed at $99.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.68.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.