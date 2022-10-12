Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 162,252 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,252 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

