Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Insider Activity

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

