BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

