StoneX Group Inc. Invests $220,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.94.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.