McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on October 31st

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

MGRC opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $91.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 89,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $4,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 51.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

