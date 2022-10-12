Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $101,546,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 17.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 62.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,217,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,771 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Duke Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DRE opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

