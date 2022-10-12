Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOOD opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,544.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 15,015.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

