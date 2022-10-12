Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $331,000 in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 55,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,991 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $52.14.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

