Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 29th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

NYSE SCM opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.