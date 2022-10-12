Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $327,000 Investment in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Ramaco Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ METC opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 21.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

METC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

