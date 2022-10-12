Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Position Boosted by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,829 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 60,318 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 45,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,656,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.