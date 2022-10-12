Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 2,240 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,240 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 572.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 102,084 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 258,382 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,856,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,854,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James N. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.03. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.54 and a 52-week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.86 by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 126.97% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 55.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

