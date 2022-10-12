Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $349,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.24.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

