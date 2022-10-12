Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys New Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $77,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.