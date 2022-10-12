The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of SZC opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
