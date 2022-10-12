The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of SZC opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 33.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the first quarter valued at $585,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

