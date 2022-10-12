Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 89.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $531.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynex Capital Company Profile



Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

