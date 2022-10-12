Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

