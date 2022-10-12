Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 28.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,791,000 after acquiring an additional 592,588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 107.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after purchasing an additional 524,920 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Citigroup cut their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

