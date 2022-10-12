Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $156.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

