Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

