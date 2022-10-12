Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,771,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $2,881,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.45.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.