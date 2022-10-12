Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.07% of Sonic Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE SAH opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.94. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352 in the last three months. 36.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

