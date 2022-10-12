Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 152.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.44% of Cogent Communications worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 200.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 4.0 %

CCOI stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.34. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 389.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

