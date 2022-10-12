Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 6,009 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $651,354,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

